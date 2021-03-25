The Miz vs. rapper Bad Bunny has been officially announced for Night One of WrestleMania 37 but WWE may end up changing the match to a tag team bout.

It was originally believed that Miz and John Morrison would team up to face Bunny and Damian Priest on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April, as the two teams have been feuding since late January. However, WWE announced Miz vs. Bunny on this week’s RAW, advertising Priest and Morrison to be in their corners.

In an update, the match was announced as a singles match because Priest and Morrison are dealing with minor injuries, according to PWInsider.

If Morrison and Priest are medically cleared to compete before WrestleMania 37, then WWE reportedly will change Bunny vs. Miz to a tag team match. WWE might even wait until the night of WrestleMania to make the change. It was noted that instead of announcing the tag team match, then being forced to change it, WWE went ahead and announced the Grammy-winning rapper for a singles match at WrestleMania.

There’s no word on the injuries that Priest and Morrison are dealing with. Priest defeated Jaxson Ryker on the March 15 RAW show, but did not appear this week with Bunny for the segment with Morrison and The Miz. Morrison has not wrestled since losing to WWE United States Champion Riddle on the February 22 RAW, the night after Elimination Chamber.

Monday’s RAW will feature a special edition of The Dirt Sheet with Miz and Morrison revealing their new music video in honor of Bunny. “Hey Hey Hop Hop” is the name of the single.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania plans for Miz vs. Bunny, and the status of Morrison and Priest. Below are a few related tweets for Monday’s segment planned for RAW:

Don't you miss a historic edition of #TheDirtSheet next Monday on #WWERaw as @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison premiere their latest music video in honor of @sanbenito! "HEY HEY HOP HOP" pic.twitter.com/yJYBYAVqUN — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2021

Hopefully @sanbenito learns a thing or two about Reggaeton next week 😎😎 #HeyHeyHopHop https://t.co/MTWKkZt4iM — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) March 23, 2021

Johnny Drip Drip is back 😎

Next week on @WWE Monday Night RAW watch the debut of “Hey Hey Hop Hop” – the new track from @mikethemiz & myself 🐰💥 pic.twitter.com/ZaTKlsvVqR — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) March 23, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.