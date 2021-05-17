As noted, Jinder Mahal returned to WWE RAW last week and defeated Jeff Hardy, one week after working the same match on WWE Main Event. Jinder returned to TV with new muscle behind him – Dilsher Shanky, now known as just Shanky, and Rinku Singh, now known as Veer.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Mahal has been ready for a full-time TV return for months, since working the WWE Superstar Spectacle tapings back in late January.

Regarding Jinder’s new stablemates, it was noted that Saurav Gurjar was replaced by Shanky because he was deemed not ready for TV.

Gurjar and Veer previously appeared on WWE NXT TV as Indus Sher. They also worked the Superstar Spectacle event, teaming with Drew McIntyre to defeat Jinder and The Bollywood Boyz. There’s no word on what WWE has in store for Gurjar, but he will likely continue to work on his in-ring skills at the WWE Performance Center.

