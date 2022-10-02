This past Monday’s episode of WWE Raw saw the return of Candice LeRae, who wrestled her first matchup since July of 2021 after temporarily stepping away from the sport to have a child. Her husband, Johnny Gargano, returned a few weeks prior and seemed ecstatic to work on the main roster under new creative head, Triple H.

According to Fightful Select, WWE higher-ups were very happy to get Gargano and LeRae back following their free agency run. It is noted in the report that the duo were considering offers from other companies aside from IMPACT.

The publication also reveals that LeRae and Gargano had very respectable exits from NXT, where they were two of the brand’s top performers. Gargano specifically was lauded for helping put over a fresh batch of talent like Austin Theory, Indi Hartwell, and Dexter Lumis prior to his exit, something Gargano took pride in as he was always very dedicated to the NXT brand.

Both Gargano and LeRae had stated that they would be making their return to wrestling on their own time, but it is believed that once Vince McMahon retired and Triple H took over it made their decision much easier.