WWE Extreme Rules takes place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 11,252 tickets, and 1,067 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 12,319

Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey – Extreme Rules Match

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley – Ladder Match

Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle – Fight Pit

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre – Strap Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor – I Quit Match

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) – Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match