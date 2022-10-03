WWE Extreme Rules takes place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.
WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 11,252 tickets, and 1,067 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 12,319
Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey – Extreme Rules Match
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley – Ladder Match
Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle – Fight Pit
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre – Strap Match
Edge vs. Finn Balor – I Quit Match
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) – Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match