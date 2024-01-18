Some big news on one of ROH’s biggest events of the year.

ROH Supercard of Honor will continue its run as a WrestleMania weekend tradition. According to Fightful Select, the event is currently scheduled for Friday April 5th from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. The venue holds a capacity of 10,000 fans, but ROH will most likely scale it down for less. Last year’s Supercard of Honor also took place on the Friday before WrestleMania 39 weekend.

This wouldn’t be AEW/ROH’s first time at the venue either. An AEW Dynamite from 2022 took place there, as well as another Dynamite in 2019. At this time, neither ROH or its President, Tony Khan, have made any official announcements for the show.

