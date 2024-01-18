Bayley is ready to make 2024 the best year of her career.

The WWE superstar spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where she commented on her past ACL injury and how there is pressure on her to help improve the division. However, Bayley is up for the challenge and promises that 2024 will be the year that defines her career.

All my experience, especially after going through the [ACL] injury, the pressure of having new girls rely on you, that’s a lot of pressure, but it made me feel ready for everything. This year is going to be the one that defines my career. It will define who I am and what I’ve brought to the wrestling industry.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bayley spoke about her historic friendship/rivalry with Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) and how the two are destined to have another matchup against each other. You can read about that here.