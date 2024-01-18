EC3 opens up about possibly returning to WWE.

The current reigning NWA World Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, where he admitted that he is “thoroughly content” with his role and is exciting to help build the brand’s future as its locker room leader.

I’m so thoroughly content with building what we’re building right now. And I’m very on board. I feel very much that I could be a gear in the strongest machine possible, or I can sink or swim being a catalyst to build something for the future. How much are they paying? [laughs] No, I believe in what we’re doing, I believe in WPC. They put me in a great position, not just champion, but sort of like, I don’t know, I guess I’m a locker room leader and things like that. And being able to help cultivate the future intrigues me greatly, especially because I’m still in my prime, and I could beat everybody.

EC3 was released by WWE back in 2020. Since then he’s worked for numerous promotions, including IMPACT, ROH, OVW, CYN, and NWA. He won the NWA World Title from Tyrus last year after cashing-in his NWA National Championship. You can check out his full interview below.