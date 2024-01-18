The viewership numbers are in for the January 16th edition of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 683,000 viewers, a 5% decrease from the January 9th episode of 722,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 demographic, which was down 10% from the previous week’s 0.21 key demo number.

NXT featured a build up to Vengeance Day, including Dragon Lee confronting new North American Champion Oba Femi, Ilja Dragunov match announcement, more action in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.