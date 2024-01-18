MLW issued the following press release announcing a change going into 2024. The promotion revealed that it will be adding one free signature event every month going forward, which includes more travel on the road. This confirms a report made yesterday by PW Insider and Fightful Select stating that MLW would be trying to do more shows outside of Philadelphia, their primary home base since 2021. Full details can be found below.

MLW is kicking off 2024 with a change.

In addition to airing premium live events monthly on Triller TV+, MLW has a treat for its fans.

As a thank you MLW is giving fans one free signature event every month. That means you get a signature event and premium live event each month: one for free and one on Triller TV+!

Each event will feature a who’s who from the ever-expanding MLW roster of fighters.

The first free signature event will take place this Saturday night, January 20, entitled MLW RELOAD. Fans can watch nationwide on cable on beIN SPORTS at 10pm, as well as stream worldwide on MLW’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, MLW is expanding its touring schedule, including upcoming events in Chicago, Tampa-St. Petersburg, and more cities to be announced soon.