A24 continues its promotion for The Iron Claw.

The movie studio announced on social media that it is releasing a new action figure of the film’s lead Zac Efron, as the wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich. The figure shows Efron doing the signature pose for the Iron Claw finisher.

Bringing the Iron Claw to YOU. Available for pre-order on the A24 Shop next month: the official Zac Efron-as-Kevin Von Erich Action Figure pic.twitter.com/9qWH94USS4 — A24 (@A24) January 18, 2024

The Iron Claw was released in December of last year and has made $29.4 million against a budget of $15 million. The film has also received rave reviews and has been generally applauded by the pro-wrestling community.