TNA IMPACT makes a big announcement.

The promotion revealed that due to popular demand it will be bringing back its classic ‘Cross The Line’ theme song for future programming, which will start with tonight’s show on AXS TV.

Due to the overwhelmingly positive reception to it being featured on our recent live events, the iconic Cross the Line theme will return starting TONIGHT on #TNAiMPACT on @AXSTV! — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 18, 2024

FULL LINEUP FOR TONIGHT’S SHOW ON AXS:

*Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay.

*Nic Nemeth to make TNA Impact TV debut with in-ring promo.

*New TNA Champion Moose and The System to appear.

*KUSHIDA vs. Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Jake Something.

*Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz.

*The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian.

*PCO vs. Jai Vidal.