Adam Copeland discusses his current role in AEW.

The Rated-R Superstar spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where he addressed his latest showdowns with the likes of Griff Garrison and Lee Moriarty. Copeland explains that he advocated for those matches as it is fun for him to work with new guys.

Anything I do at this stage of life has to be fun or I’m not going to do it. Wrestling was the first love and it always will be. That can never be taken away. I still find so much fun. The minute it stops being fun is the minute I need to be done. Because it was taken away from me the first time, and then to come back, and have this whole new generation of talent that I’ve never performed with or got in there with. It’s fun. I’ve repeatedly said how much fun I’m having. That’s what it boils down to. No matter what I’m doing, I’m having fun, or I wouldn’t be doing it. I wouldn’t be wrestling Griff Garrison if I didn’t find the fun in that. I wouldn’t be wrestling Lee Moriarty if I didn’t find the fun in that. It’s just a blast.

Copeland later reiterates that he’s still having fun wrestling and wouldn’t continue doing it if that weren’t the case.

This may sound like a lie, but I’m at a stage in life where, if it’s not fun, I don’t need the money. I know that sounds really bad, but I was always really smart. I still drive a pick-up truck. I don’t waste my money. It hurt too much to make. If I’m doing it, it’s purely for the joy of it.

Christian Cage and the TNT Championship are still on Copeland’s radar. You can check out his full interview below.

