Bayley spoke about a wide range of topics while interviewing with Sports Illustrated, including Mercedes Mone, who is expected to join AEW after recent talks with WWE fell through.
On their classic NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match in 2015:
“We’ll always be destined for one more match. We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever.”
On wanting to headline WrestleMania:
“Only a few people believe it will happen,” said Bayley.” But everyone will believe it soon.”
On her character:
“My character changes have always aligned with how I feel in my life and with how my character is developing,” said Bayley. “The Hugger stuff, people watched me grow up. There was a real connection there. Fans became like family. When my character did start to change, it was like my family watched me turn into a bratty teenager going through a rough patch. I wouldn’t have had the connection to do that without my time as The Hugger.”