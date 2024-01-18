Bayley spoke about a wide range of topics while interviewing with Sports Illustrated, including Mercedes Mone, who is expected to join AEW after recent talks with WWE fell through.

On their classic NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match in 2015:

“We’ll always be destined for one more match. We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever.”

On wanting to headline WrestleMania:

“Only a few people believe it will happen,” said Bayley.” But everyone will believe it soon.”

On her character: