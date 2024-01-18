An update on one of the top luchadores in the world.

According to TheCubsFan (aka LuchaBlog), Black Taurus has signed a deal with AEW/ROH and will be competing with the promotions going forward. However, it is noted in the report that AAA owns the trademark on the Taurus name so there’s a good chance he wrestles under another name.

This news comes after Taurus announced on social media that he was leaving AAA and looking to explore other places to wrestle, including a potential jump to AAA’s biggest competitor, CMLL. He has already wrestled twice for AEW and ROH within the past month.