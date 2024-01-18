WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about his favorite matches he had in TNA during the latest edition Q&A session on AdFree Shows. In the chat, the Olympic Hero named AJ Styles and Samoa Joe as two opponents he had many classic clashes with in the promotion. Highlights can be found below.

On his favorite TNA matches:

It’s hard for me to pinpoint one, but almost every match I had with AJ Styles, to be honest with you. Him and Samoa Joe were my two favorites to work with and every match I had with both of them was priceless.I would say probably with AJ, it would be our Last Man Standing Match [at TNA Hard Justice 2008]. I think that’s my favorite match with AJ and that wasn’t as much of a wrestling match as we had with other matches.

How Styles worked well as a heavyweight and as a luchadore:

AJ is such a great talent. It’s so easy working with him because he just kind of flies around and you catch him. He just makes the matches exciting. Reminds me a lot of a bigger Rey Mysterio. AJ can work a heavyweight style. He can also work Lucha Libre style. He is the most well-versed wrestler I’ve ever been in the ring with.

