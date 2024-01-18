Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on his podcast that he will be filming a movie soon with UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture. He then proceeded to reveal the plot of the movie.

“They haven’t decided a definite date yet, but it will be within the next six weeks,” Angle said. “I have a movie I’m going to be shooting. It’s called The Ranch. Randy Couture is going to star in it with me. We’re going to be brothers.” He added, “It’s a movie about a ranch. Randy is a war hero and I’m the scumbag brother. I’m Mr. Red, White, and Blue. Why am I not the war hero? (he laughs). It’s a good movie. We’re working with Michael Tadross. If you don’t know who he is, look him up. You’ll see he’s a really big-time Hollywood producer. I’m excited about doing this with Randy. I haven’t done a major motion picture in eight or nine years, so this is really cool.”

