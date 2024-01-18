Randy Orton has massive praise for one of WWE’s youngest superstars.

The Viper spoke about Dominik Mysterio during a recent interview on The Bump, where he commented on the insane reactions Dirty Dom has been getting ever since he turned heel back in 2022. He adds that Dominik is talented in the ring as they’ve been working together on house shows.

Oh my god, that kid’s got a hell of a future. We haven’t even seen anything from him yet, and he’s already done so much. The reaction he gets from the people, I’ve been able to work with him on some live events, and the kid’s good. He’s good. He’s got the future by the balls.

Elsewhere on The Bump, Orton spoke about his dream WrestleMania match would include a very familiar opponent. You can read who that is here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)