Shane Taylor is “#AllElite.”

Fightful Select is reporting that Shane Taylor inked a deal with AEW last year after previously working for AEW and ROH without a contract.

The leader of Shane Taylor Promotions signed an exclusive deal and has since aligned with Lee Moriarty on AEW and ROH programming and has worked a rivalry against Keith Lee, as well as some high-profile matches against Jon Moxley and others.

There has been talk of adding some members to his Shane Taylor Promotions faction as he continues working his exclusive deal with the company, which is reportedly set to run into July of 2024.

We will keep you posted.