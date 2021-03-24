There have been a lot of questions on Thunder Rosa’s status with AEW now that the NWA has resumed taping Power and pay-per-view events.

It was noted today by Fightful Select that Rosa remains under contract to the NWA through the end of this year.

While the NWA took time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosa began picking up AEW bookings and word now is that this is scheduled to continue. Rosa is at the Dynamite and Dark tapings today in Jacksonville. NWA wrapped up their return tapings earlier this week.

Rosa worked Sunday’s NWA Back For The Attack pay-per-view and lost a #1 contender’s match to Kamille. NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb will defend her title against Kamille at a later date when she returns from her knee injury.

Stay tuned for more.

