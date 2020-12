The final draft of tonight’s WWE RAW script was sent out less than 25 minutes before the show hit the air on the USA Network, according to Fightful Select.

Word is that the last few weeks of RAW have seen considerable changes, including some that were well beyond WWE’s control. We will have more details on the changes later this week.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.