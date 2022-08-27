Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were reportedly set for a WWE main roster call-up before Dolin suffered an injury earlier this month.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Dolin and Jayne were scheduled to go to the main roster, but there’s no word yet on if that move is still in the works while Dolin is on the shelf with an injury. Dolin and Jayne previously posted a Twitter video about how they were going to take over SmackDown from now on, but the video was taken down.

Dolin and Jayne were brought to the August 19 SmackDown to face Natalya and Sonya Deville in a tournament match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. They were the replacements for NXT’s Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, who were also removed from the tournament due to injuries. While Dolin and Jayne defeated Natalya and Deville, they were then pulled from the tournament due to Dolin suffering an injury.

Regarding Dolin’s injury, it was noted that she forgot a lot of the match and Natalya had to keep things together. Dolin reportedly suffered a concussion in the match, and there’s been no word on when she will be back in action.

There’s also no word on if NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to return to the main roster with Dolin and Jayne, but it seems likely that WWE would want to keep Toxic Attraction together as they have been strong together in NXT. Rose is scheduled to defend her title at NXT Worlds Collide on September 4, in a Triple Threat Title Unification Match with Blair Davenport and NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura.

After several years on the main roster, Rose returned to NXT on July 23, 2021 to scout a match between Dolin and Sarray, which Dolin won. She then returned the following week to scout Jayne’s win over Franky Monet. Dolin and Jayne then united on the August 10, 2021 NXT for Dolin’s win over Amari Miller, and then Rose, Dolin and Jayne first appeared together on August 31 for Rose’s count out loss to Sarray. The trio revealed the Toxic Attraction name on the September 21 show with Rose declaring that they were the future of the NXT women’s division. This came just a week after the debut of NXT 2.0.

Rosa recently passed the 300-day mark as NXT Women’s Champion, while Dolin and Jayne are two-time former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Their first reign went for 158 days, and the second went for 91 days.

After pulling Dolin and Jayne from the tournament, WWE ended up holding a Second Chance Fatal 4 Way on last night’s SmackDown, which was won by Natalya and Deville. They were later defeated by Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the same show, and now Monday’s Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW will feature Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on potential plans for Toxic Attraction.

