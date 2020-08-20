Backstage News on WWE Preparing for ThunderDome, Staff Warned About Leaks

WWE has reportedly gone through “vigorous testing” for the setup of the new state-of-the-art ThunderDome viewing experience this week.

It was reported by Fightful Select that WWE audience tested by having a series of monitors set up, and then duplicated the test shots onto multiple seats or screens instead of having a different person in each seat.

The ring was already set up for the big ThunderDome on Friday’s SmackDown as of Wednesday afternoon. As noted, a special sneak peek of ThunderDome will take place at 5:15pm later today, and at least one match will be featured. WWE issued an email-only invite to some fans for the sneak peek.

It was also noted that staff is being told to keep everything ThunderDome-related top secret, at the risk of losing their jobs if they leak photos. Earlier this week we posted construction photos from several non-WWE workers who were in the early stages of transforming the Amway Center to The ThunderDome. Since then most of the workers have deleted those photos and made their Instagram accounts private. It was one of those workers that revealed how crews had been working 13-hour days since Sunday, and expected to be done by Wednesday.

