WWE has made the decision to split up JBL and Baron Corbin, a move that has put an end to the latest push of Corbin in the company.

As previously noted, JBL will no longer appear on WWE television with Corbin. JBL had been serving as his manager.

While speaking on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer provided more details on the move.

“They gave up on it,” Meltzer said about Corbin’s push and pairing with JBL. He continued, “Obviously, this wasn’t the plan. The guy in charge, that’s Paul (Levesque), felt it wasn’t working and that was it. Where they go with Corbin, I don’t know. It felt very much like a burial for Corbin…He’s had so many gimmick changes. There’s nothing wrong or right with him but in the pantheon of stars, he’s just not at that top star level. I think they wanted him to be at that level and they gave him every chance to be at that level. He’s just a guy. A tall guy but he’s just a guy.”

