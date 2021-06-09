WWE officials are reportedly looking to make SummerSlam into a WrestleMania-level event this year.

It was reported today how multiple sources indicate that WWE is “100% attempting to make SummerSlam this year’s WrestleMania,” according to @WrestleVotes.

It was noted that all resources will be tapped into for the biggest pay-per-view of the summer.

We’ve previously reported how a rumored main event for SummerSlam is a returning John Cena vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Another rumor is that rapper Cardi B will be brought on as the host of the big event. This new report indicates that WWE does want Cena vs. Reigns to headline SummerSlam, but there’s no word yet on if they have decided that this will be the direction.

Furthermore, Florida sports reporter Jon Alba adds that Cena vs. Reigns is the targeted main event for SummerSlam, according to his sources.

WWE will attempt to pack Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for SummerSlam, the first time the event has been held in a NFL stadium. The event will be held at full capacity. The company welcomed fans back for WrestleMania 37 earlier this year at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but only had an announced attendance of 25,675 for each night. Another report noted that WWE sold 40,806 individual tickets for the biggest show of the year.

SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. While SummerSlam 1992 took place on a Saturday in the UK, this will be the first time that SummerSlam airs on a Saturday. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.