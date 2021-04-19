Tonight’s WWE RAW script reportedly underwent changes this afternoon, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon arrived to today’s creative meeting “significantly late” and changes were then put forth for tonight’s RAW.

It was also said that there were “tons of changes” to last week’s post-WrestleMania 37 RAW as well, but a lot of that was because they were short-handed.

As noted before at this link, WWE has apparently pulled Randy Orton vs. Braun Strowman from tonight’s RAW.

