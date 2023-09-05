Fans have been wondering what’s going on with Carlito after it was reported he was returning to WWE.

He was part of the San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny this past May in Puerto Rico at Backlash. Carlito helped LWO and Savio Vega in evening the odds against Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. He got a great reaction in the bout. Carlito was later spotted doing something with WWE in Orlando, Florida.

Devon Nicholson claimed that Carlito told him that he had to pull out of an independent show on July 15 for Nicholson in Canada because he had signed with WWE. Carlito was reportedly slated to make his return in July at the Madison Square Garden edition of SmackDown, but his segment was nixed due to time constraints.

It’s been a few months since fans last heard about Carito’s status with WWE after it was reported he had signed with the company.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted Carlito is signed, and WWE hasn’t figured out what to do with him. He was at the previously mentioned SmackDown.