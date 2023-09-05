AEW World & ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF has been announced for the post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite.

The main portion of Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view opened with MJF and Adam Cole retaining their ROH World Tag Team Titles over The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds. After the match, MJF was heading to the back as ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe made his entrance for the successful title defense over Shane Taylor. Joe shoved MJF, and while Cole tried to keep MJF back, he rushed to the ring to brawl with Joe. Joe ended up applying a guillotine choke but they were pulled apart by security and others. Joe smirked and taunted an angry MJF as they were kept apart.

AEW has now announced that MJF will be on Dynamite to address what happened at All Out.

This will also be MJF’s first live Dynamite appearance he teamed with Cole to win the ROH World Tag Team Titles from Aussie Open on August 27 during the All In Zero Hour pre-show, and then later retained the AEW World Title over Cole in the main event that night.

Below is the updated card for this week’s Dynamite from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN:

* Fallout from AEW All Out

* “Hangman” Adam Page speaks for the first time since winning the Over Budget Battle Royal at All Out

* Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara begin their chase for the AEW World Tag Team Titles by facing Aussie Open

* AEW World & ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF will speak for the first time since All Out run-in with ROH World Tag Team Champion Samoa Joe

