WWE is set to reveal a new member of the SmackDown brand roster.

As we’ve noted, Jey Uso came to RAW from SmackDown at WWE Payback, and the storyline has to do with Cody Rhodes using all the political stroke he had to get Jey signed to RAW after Jey “quit” SmackDown and WWE altogether three weeks ago due to family issues with The Bloodline.

In an update, Adam Pearce noted on tonight’s RAW that SmackDown will receive “trade compensation” for Uso’s roster move.

Pearce said some people in the locker room may be upset about this compensation, but he did not elaborate on who or what the rest of the trade will consist of.

Rhodes brought Uso back during The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback, and said he hoped he didn’t regret the decision. Uso ended that segment with a superkick to Waller, as Rhodes watched from the stage. Rhodes was not on this week’s RAW, but Jey opened the show by entering through the crowd to a big pop.

Uso talked about how he hit his breaking point fighting with family every week, but then Rhodes called him out of nowhere, and now he is here to main event RAW by himself. Uso said he knows he’s had some issues with people on RAW in the past, and if they want to fight, they know where to find him. Sami Zayn then interrupted and said a lot of people in the back will have issues with Jey being here due to his past with The Bloodline. They looked to have words but Zayn said he wanted to be the first to see Jey on RAW because he’s happy to see him here and happy to see he broke free from The Bloodline, so now he can truly become “Main Event” Jey Uso. Zayn, who said how proud he is of Uso, offered his hand for a shake but Jey pulled his hands away. Zayn accepted this and said he’d be there when Uso wanted to talk, went to leave until Zayn declared this to be Not Very Ucey on his behalf, was it? Uso and Zayn then hugged to end thze in-ring portion of the segment as fans cheered them on.

As Uso and Zayn walked the ramp to go backstage, Drew McIntyre made his way out to the ring for the Tornado Tag Team match. McIntyre also stopped and stared at Uso while Cole reminded us of McIntyre’s brawls with The Bloodline. Zayn quickly jumped between McIntyre and Uso to calm things down. Matt Riddle then walked out to join McIntyre in the ring, and also had a brief staredown with Riddle in the hall.

McIntyre later said he will give Uso a pass for now, but will still be watching closely, and if Uso screws up, McIntyre will take it up with the man who brought him here – Rhodes.

