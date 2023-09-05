The historic reign of WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER continues.

The main event of tonight’s post-Payback and Labor Day edition of WWE RAW saw GUNTHER defeat Chad Gable to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title.

The Ring General will now become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history as he passes the previous record of 454 days set WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man beginning in June 1987. GUNTHER won the title from Ricochet on the June 10, 2022 edition of SmackDown. He is currently at 452 days, so the new record will be official on Thursday, September 7.

This was the third televised singles bout between GUNTHER and Gable. Their first meeting came on the July 31 RAW, which was a non-title win by GUNTHER. Gable then won a title match, but by count out, on the August 21 RAW. His rematch for the title came tonight but GUNTHER came out on top.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s RAW main event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC:

Qué BARBARIDAD están dejando Gunther y Chad Gable. Y lo metidísimo que está el público. Buah. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/jMgHa4LAeo — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 5, 2023

