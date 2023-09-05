Monday’s WWE Raw featured the fallout from this past Saturday’s Payback PLE.

At the premium live event, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn dropped the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Owens was not in action on Raw, but his tag team partner was as he wrestled JD McDonagh. This happened after JD got involved in the title match at Payback.

PWinsider reports Owens was originally slated to appear and wrestle JD in a singles match. However, despite being backstage at the show, plans changed with Zayn wrestling JD instead.