Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer stated he thinks CM Punk needs mental help following the backstage issues in AEW that led to his AEW release. This was recorded before Punk’s release was announced.

“Honest to God, I mean, this is in all seriousness, what I take from this whole thing is he needs serious help. He needs mental help. When it becomes destructive, when there’s a chance this costs you millions of dollars and you just continue to push and push and push. They have to (let him go). I’ll tell you right now man, if I would have broke in and saw some motherfu**er doing that sh*t, I would have said, ‘Oh if he can get away with that, well fu**, then I’m going to do it.”

“I just think that Tony Khan needs to get somebody there to be the heater. He needs to bring somebody in. Vince wouldn’t put up with that shit. It’s disrespectful to Tony. To me, Punk is almost a bully at this point because he knows that Tony is not, that’s just not in his DNA.”