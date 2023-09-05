WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase recently spoke with SportsKeeda for a new interview where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, he reflected on working with LA Knight a few years ago in WWE NXT. When he worked with him in NXT, Dibiase was asked if he saw greatness in LA Knight.

“I had a great time doing that,” DiBiase said. “That whole thing was not supposed to last as long as it did. I mean, it was getting over so well, they just kept going for another week and another week.” He continued, “Obviously, I recognized the talent in him right away. I wasn’t around him enough to become buddy, buddy, but enough to know that, you know, I didn’t say it to him, but in my own head, I said, you know, it won’t be long before he goes up and then they start using him, and obviously they have.”

