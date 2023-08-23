AEW’s Vice President of Show & Creative Coordination QT Marshall is close to putting ink on a new contract with the company.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Marshall had recent contract talks with the company, and the two sides have been actively working on his deal. A short contract extension has been discussed, and is likely to be signed, but has not been finalized as of yet.

Marshall started with AEW in the summer of 2019, working as an Associate Producer and a performer. He was promoted to his current role of Vice President of Show & Creative Coordination in August 2022.

Marshall was very beneficial for AEW in many ways during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is seen as an important asset for AEW due to his work behind the scenes and on camera, and currently leads the QTV faction with Johnny TV, Powerhouse Hobbs, Aaron Solo, and Harley Cameron. He also runs The Nightmare Factory wrestling school in Georgia, along with Cody Rhodes, and has produced several talents for AEW.

Marshall has had some success in AAA as of late as he debuted on July 15 at Triplemania XXXI: Tijuana with a win over Penta El Zero Miedo in an Ambulance Match. He then returned at Triplemania XXXI: Mexico City on August 12 to win the vacant AAA Latin American Title by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Penta, Dralístico, and Texano Jr.

