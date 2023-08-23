AEW star Lee Moriarty recently joined BodySlam.net for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on getting to tag with Big Bill in the promotion and how much he’s learned from the experience. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

What his favorite part of tagging with Bill has been:

My favorite part of teaming with Big Bill is the fact that we have continued to remain ourselves. We haven’t changed the way we look or work to “match” the other and use our individuality as an advantage. Bill has a lot of television experience compared to myself, who didn’t before signing with AEW, and that’s helped me learn little things I didn’t pick up on the independents.

How big a step it was for him to go from the indies to a national TV wrestling program: