Sunday’s AEW All In event will open up with Adam Cole and MJF challenging ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open for the titles on the Zero Hour pre-show. Cole and MJF will then headline the All In pay-per-view with a singles match for the AEW World Title. AEW President Tony Khan says the All In main event is the most important match in company history.

AEW is billing the MJF – Cole program as the feel-good Bromance of the Summer. Khan recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said one of the most fascinating friendships in pro wrestling is as big as it gets for AEW.

“MJF versus Adam Cole is the most important match in AEW history,” Khan declared. “It’s become one of the most fascinating friendships in wrestling, and they’re going to clash for the AEW world championship at the biggest pro wrestling show of all-time this Sunday.”

MJF and Cole will have separate interviews with Renee Paquette on tonight’s Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite, which is also the All In go-home episode of Dynamite.

Below is a new video looking at the MJF – Cole program:

