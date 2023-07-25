AEW has locked down Rush to a new deal at a time when the promotion is looking to sign talent to long-term deals.

As recently as last week, there had been speculation about his future as there were reports of WWE being interested in the former ROH World Champion.

On Monday, the La Faccion Ingobernable leader revealed on social media that he’d re-signed with AEW.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that while the exact details of the deal are unclear, it’s a multi-year deal as the company is pushing for long-term deals when it comes to re-signing talent.

Rush had been on a one-year deal when joining the promotion last year.