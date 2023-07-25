WWE presents the SummerSlam premium live event on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, that will air on Peacock.

Top matches confirmed for the show include Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat Match, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, and Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.

Dave Meltzer noted while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio that tickets have been moving well since last Friday’s SmackDown.

WrestleTix reports WWE has sold 45,420 tickets for Summerslam, with 2,281 left. The show is set up for 47,701. There are 3,214 tickets available for resale.

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Tribal Combat Match

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet