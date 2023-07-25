Cody Rhodes sat down with Sam Roberts for an interview to promote his upcoming Peacock documentary.

The WWE star noted during the chat that he misses Anderson and thinks WrestleMania 39 may have gone a lot differently if he had Arn Anderson with him at ringside. Arn had been Rhodes’ coach on-screen in AEW.

“I miss Arn (Anderson) greatly. I think had I had Arn at WrestleMania, things might have been different (he laughed). He just was a huge positive force for me there and he’s so freakin’ smart about the psychology of a crowd and not enough people go to him. Plenty do, but not enough go to him and say, hey, what about this? Because they don’t want it changed. You don’t have to change it. You should at least hear what he’s thinking though. You got your (Steven) Spielbergs and (Francis Ford) Coppolas and your (Martin) Scoreses and all these people, the cinema meme you notice. Arn really is one of those. He did this at the highest level. People rioting over stuff Arn did in the past and here he is getting famous again. Just in a inappropriate way (referring to Arn’s Glock promo). But, I love Arn, miss him. I would move a lot of things and move mountains if the opportunity came up for Arn to show up and come to my aid one more time.”

