An update on Sami Callihan.

The former world champion finished up his run with TNA/IMPACT back in October, and has been making a number of appearances for MLW ever since, including doing some work as an agent. According to Fightful Select, Callihan is on a handshake deal with MLW. MLW did make a contract offer to Callihan but he has chosen to work on a per-appearance rate rather than a detailed contract.

Callihan is still in talks with multiple other companies outside of MLW. He had a brief run in WWE NXT, but left shortly after to pursue Lucha Underground before eventually signing with TNA/IMPACT.