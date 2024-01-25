Moose gives his thoughts on IMPACT Wrestling rebranding back to TNA Wrestling.

The company’s world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, where he admitted that he and the roster were kept in the dark about the decision, but that he’s super excited that the brand name has returned.

[It feels] great. It is something that within the boys that we’ve always talked about and we’ve always said to each other, like, what if TNA came back and we weren’t Impact Wrestling anymore, and we were just TNA? I didn’t know personally, they never told me anything. I’m the last person that finds out about anything that’s going on. And I remember the night. I think Josh [Alexander] was in the main event. And everybody was like, make sure you watch the monitors after the match. In my head, I was like, what’s going on? Is CM Punk coming in? Because he was a free agent. Is CM Punk coming in? No way like, well, I’m going to watch the monitor and then the match is over and the reveal happens and there was a reaction video and you can see me jump up, get on the chair and start chanting, TNA, TNA, TNA like with the rest of the boys. I think that was probably the most epic part of the last year for us.

Moose then gets asked to name his Mount Rushmore of TNA superstars. The champ didn’t take long to answer.

That’s easy, that’s very easy. AJ Styles Jeff Jarrett, Abyss and Kurt Angle.

The first show back under the TNA name was Hard To Kill. At that event, Moose defeated Alex Shelley in the main event to capture the world title, but was confronted by Nic Nemeth shortly afterward. You can check out the full interview below.