Samoa Joe speaks on the new protocols that will happen with his AEW world championship reign.

The King of Television discussed this topic during a recent chat with WrestleZone. Joe says that no longer will anyone be able to just challenge the promotion’s top act. Instead, they will have to prove their excellence if they plan on stepping foot in the ring, a plan Joe takes very seriously.

No, man, here’s how it works. This is why we’ve established this new protocol. This is why we brought back in the committee to handle these things. It’s because, listen, I’m the type of person that can’t have things that are not excellent around me. So if you have not excellent challengers around me, that just dulls the shine on my championship. Why would I want to waste time with that? So with the committee, you have to show up, you have to produce results and actually be excellent to be in my presence. As long as we keep that protocol in effect, I think we’re giving the very best to the fans of AEW because I can’t stand when people suck. It is the worst thing ever, having people that suck in my vicinity. It sucks the energy out of me, just watching their un-excellence just ruin my day. So as long as we keep the sucky people as far away from the vicinity of me, the champion, the epitome of excellence, then I think everything will work out great.

Elsewhere in the interview, Joe spoke highly of FTW Champion HOOK, who unsuccessfully challenged him for the Triple-B one week ago. You can read his thoughts about the Handsome Devil here.

