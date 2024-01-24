Samoa Joe sings the praises of his latest opponent, HOOK.

The AEW world champion made his first defense of the world title against HOOK one week ago on Dynamite, where he choked out the FTW Champion with his signature Coquina Clutch. During an interview with WrestleZone, Joe gives kudos to the Handsome Devil, stating that he’s a dangerous young man, but that he reminded him of who is at the top of the food chain.

I mean, what a tough kid. Of all the lambs that I’ve slaughtered lately, that was by far the toughest sheep that I have ever encountered. I mean, no, let’s be honest here. HOOK, he’s very young, he’s a very tough and very durable individual and incredibly strong for his size, I will admit that. But when it comes down to it, he’s the type of dangerous individual that I knew I needed to squelch immediately. You gotta go after the dangers in this world, and that’s a very, very dangerous young man who’s still becoming the predator that someday he hopes to be. But I was more than happy to remind him of his place in the grander scheme of things and his the food chain works.

Joe later joked about the small fan outrage that occurred after HOOK kicked out of his muscle buster finisher at one. The champ believes a petition should be started so that these fans can properly air their grievances.

I say they should their grievances. They should tweet about it, and they should Instagram about it, and they should let the works know about their displeasure about what happened during that. I think it needs to be that way, it needs to be unadulterated, unfiltered. You need to say what you think and get out there and let the world know how you feel about it. I thought it was a damn travesty myself. I agree with you. It was ridiculous, and I can’t believe it happened, and it’s disgusting, and it’s wrong. Let’s get together, man, get a petition. I didn’t see no petition yet. Are y’all serious about this? We need a petition. I’ll be the first to sign. It’s gross. That’s what I think. Let the free man speak the free word.

Joe will be addressing the AEW audience on this evening's edition of Dynamite.