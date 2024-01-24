WWE invades Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida this Saturday for its annual Royal Rumble premium live event, the first event that officially kickstarts the company’s Road To WrestleMania. A new report has since surfaced revealing two more names who fans should expect as potential competitors in the Rumble matchup. POTENTIAL SPOILERS ARE BELOW.

According to PW Insider, Sonya Deville has been at the WWE Performance Center getting back into ring shape after being out of action for quite some time with an ACL injury. She will be at the Royal Rumble event. While it is not confirmed that she will be making a return, there is speculation from the publication that her returning in the Rumble matchup would make sense.

The other name that will be at the Royal Rumble is former AEW superstar Jade Cargill, who famously signed with WWE back in September and made a few brief appearances on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. However, the former undefeated TBS Champion has yet to wrestle any matches for WWE, but has been regularly training at the Performance Center. A debut in the Rumble would make a major splash for Cargill, though there is no confirmation that she will be in the match despite the betting odds listing her as a favorite to win the match behind Bayley.

