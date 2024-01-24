Steve Austin is back baby…well sort of.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time world champion released a new post on his personal Instagram account hinting that he will be in a commercial that air during the NFL’s biggest game of the year, Super Bowl VII. The Rattlesnake’s photo shows him with a wild mullet, where he wrote the following caption:

Notice anything different? Yep, it’s the shirt… #BigGame #SB58 #Mullet #SteveAustin #Kawasaki #GoodTimes

Austin last wrestled for WWE in the main event of WrestleMania 38. He defeated Kevin Owens. Check out his post below.