The King vs. The Rated R Superstar tonight, on Dynamite!

Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet

Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Mogul Embassy

Penta el Zero Miedo vs. Hangman Page

Trent vs. Wardlow

Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 1/24/24

Live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia!