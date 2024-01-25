Mick Foley reflects on one of his most memorable matches from the WWF Attitude Era, for better or for worse.

The Hall of Famer took on The Rock 25-years ago in an “I Quit” match, one that The Rock won after hitting Foley with a number of unprotected chair shots to the head.

TWENTY FIVE YEARS AGO, TODAY: I QUIT! Last week, I had a chance to watch my infamous #IQuit match with Dwayne The Rock Johnson in its entirety for the first time in many years – probably 20. My main take away is – while acknowledging the finish with the multiple chair shots was excessive – the rest of the match was really good, and very enjoyable. There was a really nice combination of hard-hitting action and humor, with the Rock’s work on the mic eliciting genuine laughs from the fans I watched the match back with. I have to say, our in-ring chemistry was always so good! While watching the match, I noticed a possible missed opportunity for a very unique and creative finish… not that the finish that aired wasn’t unique and creative, but it was a tad (or more than a tad) on the brutal side. Mere seconds before The Rock puts the microphone to my mouth, HE actually DOES say the words, “I Quit”…. I think the actual quote was “You will say I Quit.” No one ever said exactly how, or in what context you have to say “I Quit”… Right there among the crowd last week, I thought what an amazing and ridiculous finish that would’ve been with The Rock losing the match to an unconscious opponent. Just a little something to think about as we celebrate that infamous match that took place 25 years ago today.

Foley and Rock would go on to have many more famous matches in WWF, including a brawl at the halftime of Super Bowl XXXIII entitled, “Halftime Heat.” Check out Foley’s post below.