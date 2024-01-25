AEW has announced the lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will include top stars in action like Jon Moxley, Ruby Soho, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Konosuke Takeshita. Check it out below.

-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander vs. The Butcher vs. Kip Sabian, winner challenges Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship on Collision

-Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

-Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christopher Daniels