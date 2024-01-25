AEW has announced an early lineup for this Saturday’s edition of Collision on TNT, which will feature top stars in action including Bryan Danielson, FTR, The House of Black, Daniel Garcia, and the return of Serena Deeb. Check it out below.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata

-Mariah May vs. Lady Frost

-Serena Deeb in action

-FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. The House of Black steel cage elimination match