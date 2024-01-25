AEW has announced an early lineup for next Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature top stars in action including Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and Deonna Purrazzo. Check it out below.

-Adam Page vs. TBD (Dealer’s Choice: Swerve Strickland chooses match for Page)

-Swerve Strickland vs. TBD (Dealer’s Choice: Adam Page chooses match for Swerve)

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie