A huge tag team title match is on the horizon in AEW.

This evening’s AEW Dynamite featured Sting and Darby Allin issuing a challenge to Ricky Starks and Big Bill, with Allin stating that he and Sting’s immaculate record has earned them the shot prior to The Icon hanging em up at Revolution later this year. After a moment of hesitation, Sting agreed.

It didn’t take Ricky Starks and Big Bill long to respond. The champs were willing to defend the titles against Sting and Allin at any point, and agreed to a future matchup.

After hearing what Sting & Darby Allin had to say.

The #AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill have their reply.

UPDATE: AEW has since confirmed that the match will take place on the February 7th AEW Dynamite from Phoenix, Arizona.